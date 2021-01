INDIANAPOLIS, Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bamlanivimab (LY-CoV555) significantly reduced the risk of contracting symptomatic COVID-19 among residents and staff of long-term care facilities, Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) announced. The Phase 3 BLAZE-2 COVID-19 prevention trial - conducted in partnership with the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), part of the National Institutes of Health (NIH), and the COVID-19 Prevention Network (CoVPN) - enrolled residents and staff at skilled nursing and assisted living facilities, commonly referred to as nursing homes, across the U.S.