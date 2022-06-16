ELKHART — Two people were killed Thursday in a shooting at an apartment on the city's west side.
Police were called to the 1300 block of West Franklin Street about 12:15 p.m. Thursday on reports of a possible shooting with injuries, said Jessica McBrier, public information officer with the Elkhart Police Department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.