ELKHART — The Community Foundation of Elkhart County’s Board of Directors approved $3,405,732 of new grants to dozens of nonprofits and programs throughout Elkhart County.

The grants were given in the categories of kids and families, career pathways, and placemaking, including for Connect in Elkhart County, a trail-making initiative focused on expanding Elkhart County’s trail network. The Community Foundation is also supporting Building Strong Brains: Elkhart County’s Early Childhood Initiative.

“We are proud to be the stewards of community resources that can continue to make Elkhart County a better place to live, work and play,” said President Pete McCown. “These grants will inspire good and are milestones for improving our community.”

The grants awarded between Oct. 20 and mid-April are:

Career Pathways grants totaling $1,141,000

Elkhart Education Foundation, Summerscape 2023, $50,000

Goshen College, capital campaign for nursing and health sciences, $1,000,000

Six grants of $25,000 or less totaled $91,000

Kids and Families grants totaling $1,116,401

Faith Mission of Elkhart, family shelter on Middlebury Street, $157,000

Maple City Health Care Center, expanding maternal and children’s health services, $150,000

Oaklawn Psychiatric Center, Growing The SOURCE, $643,000

13 grants of $25,000 or less totaled $166,401

Placemaking grants totaling $551,200

enFocus, Institute for Entrepreneurial Community operational support, $50,000

Goshen Historical Society, capital campaign – building renovation phase two, $75,000

Historic Elkhart River Queen, $50,000, boat renovation

Potawatomi Zoological Society, $100,000, The Concession Lodge and Bear Habitat

Premier Arts, $140,000, new theater space

Ten grants of $25,000 or less totaled $136,200

Connected Network of Trails Initiative grants totaling $202,823

Elkhart County, Dunlap roundabout bike/pedestrian engineering, $105,000

Town of Middlebury, River Mill Trail, $96,125

Two grants totaling less than $25,000 each totaled $1,698

Opportunity Fund totaling $394,308

73 grants for sponsorships, memberships and similar expenses

Grant requests are reviewed by staff and volunteer committees comprised of a diverse range of community members who are engaged with their respective sectors and make every effort to be aware of emerging and ongoing initiatives.

Staff members can make decisions on grants of $25,000 or less. The board of the Community Foundation of Elkhart County approves all grants.

