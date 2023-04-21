ELKHART — The Community Foundation of Elkhart County’s Board of Directors approved $3,405,732 of new grants to dozens of nonprofits and programs throughout Elkhart County.
The grants were given in the categories of kids and families, career pathways, and placemaking, including for Connect in Elkhart County, a trail-making initiative focused on expanding Elkhart County’s trail network. The Community Foundation is also supporting Building Strong Brains: Elkhart County’s Early Childhood Initiative.
“We are proud to be the stewards of community resources that can continue to make Elkhart County a better place to live, work and play,” said President Pete McCown. “These grants will inspire good and are milestones for improving our community.”
The grants awarded between Oct. 20 and mid-April are:
Career Pathways grants totaling $1,141,000
Elkhart Education Foundation, Summerscape 2023, $50,000
Goshen College, capital campaign for nursing and health sciences, $1,000,000
Six grants of $25,000 or less totaled $91,000
Kids and Families grants totaling $1,116,401
Faith Mission of Elkhart, family shelter on Middlebury Street, $157,000
Maple City Health Care Center, expanding maternal and children’s health services, $150,000
Oaklawn Psychiatric Center, Growing The SOURCE, $643,000
13 grants of $25,000 or less totaled $166,401
Placemaking grants totaling $551,200
enFocus, Institute for Entrepreneurial Community operational support, $50,000
Goshen Historical Society, capital campaign – building renovation phase two, $75,000
Historic Elkhart River Queen, $50,000, boat renovation
Potawatomi Zoological Society, $100,000, The Concession Lodge and Bear Habitat
Premier Arts, $140,000, new theater space
Ten grants of $25,000 or less totaled $136,200
Connected Network of Trails Initiative grants totaling $202,823
Elkhart County, Dunlap roundabout bike/pedestrian engineering, $105,000
Town of Middlebury, River Mill Trail, $96,125
Two grants totaling less than $25,000 each totaled $1,698
Opportunity Fund totaling $394,308
73 grants for sponsorships, memberships and similar expenses
Grant requests are reviewed by staff and volunteer committees comprised of a diverse range of community members who are engaged with their respective sectors and make every effort to be aware of emerging and ongoing initiatives.
Staff members can make decisions on grants of $25,000 or less. The board of the Community Foundation of Elkhart County approves all grants.
