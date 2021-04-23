Sierra Solid Surfaces fire 04-23-2021

A manufacturing facility at 1510 Bristol St. was burning Friday morning. Five fire departments responded and kept the building mostly standing while saving a propane gas facility next door.

 Elkhart Truth photo / Rasmus S. Jorgensen

ELKHART — Firefighters from five local departments rushed to 1510 W. Bristol St. Friday morning to put out a fire at a manufacturing facility immediately next to Franger Gas.

The fire at Sierra Solid Surfaces began around 8:30 or 9 a.m. Friday.

Follow Rasmus S. Jorgensen on Twitter at @ReadRasmus

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.