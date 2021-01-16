The final beam for Goshen Health’s new Patient Tower was placed Friday. It was decorated with an American flag, a pine tree and 800 signatures, representing patriotism, the vitality of life and the people involved in or affected by the project, officials said.
The final beam for Goshen Health’s new Patient Tower was placed Friday. It was decorated with an American flag, a pine tree and 800 signatures, representing patriotism, the vitality of life and the people involved in or affected by the project, officials said.
GOSHEN — Construction workers at the Goshen Hospital Patient Tower reached a significant moment Friday morning, as they placed the final beam, decorated with a pine tree, an American flag and the signatures of about 800 people involved in or affected by the project.
“This new facility is all private rooms, state-of-the-art design, to really design a facility that supports our incredibly compassionate and multi-disciplinary care model,” said Goshen Health CEO and President Randy Christophel.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.