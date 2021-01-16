GOSHEN — Construction workers at the Goshen Hospital Patient Tower reached a significant moment Friday morning, as they placed the final beam, decorated with a pine tree, an American flag and the signatures of about 800 people involved in or affected by the project.

“This new facility is all private rooms, state-of-the-art design, to really design a facility that supports our incredibly compassionate and multi-disciplinary care model,” said Goshen Health CEO and President Randy Christophel.

Goshen Hospital patient tower final beam 5 drone

A Goshen Hospital expansion that is expected to open in early 2022 will help the hospital care for more patients.

