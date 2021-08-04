ELKHART — While the U.S. is in its second-largest wave of the COVID-19 pandemic and the number of cases in Elkhart County has begun to increase, July locally had the fewest virus-related deaths of any month since the outbreak began.
According to Indiana State Department of Health data, four Elkhart County residents died due to COVID-19 in July, down from 11 deaths in June. More than 100 county residents died from COVID-19 in November alone, at the height of the pandemic and before vaccines became available. Since then, the number of local deaths has declined.
The low number of deaths in the past month follows a period of few new COVID-19 infections compared to earlier in the pandemic. But, thanks in part to the more transmissible Delta variant, infections are ticking up again, although not yet as quickly as in other parts of the state and country.
Elkhart County’s seven-day average of daily infections reached a low of four on July 5 but has since climbed to 20, though even that remains one of the lowest averages since the beginning of the pandemic. But statewide data tell a worse story, showing a faster surge and a wave that is well on its way to becoming the second-worst one of the pandemic.
According to Elkhart County Health Officer Dr. Bethany Wait, there is reason to be concerned. If Elkhart County follows the trend seen elsewhere, it could be in for one of the worst parts of the pandemic here as well.
“We are in a situation where we are likely going to see full hospitals,” she said at this week’s Elkhart City Council meeting. “So if we want to reduce the burden on our hospitals, reduce the burden on our nursing homes, we’ve got to put a mask on.”
She echoed the recent Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendation for even vaccinated individuals to wear a face mask while indoors if they are in an area of substantial or high transmission. That currently includes almost all Indiana counties, including Elkhart County, which is considered to have substantial transmission.
However, Wait said, it is unlikely that the county will bring back a mask mandate. In the spring, state legislators took away county health officers’ ability to mandate masks without approval from county commissioners, and Elkhart County Commissioners immediately ended the county’s mandate at the time.
Getting vaccinated or wearing a mask is now a personal responsibility, Commissioner Frank Lucchese said in April. Gov. Eric Holcomb maintains that he will not reinstate mask mandates, leaving such decisions to local officials.
“So the most that I can do is to strongly encourage everybody to continue to do the mitigation as best as you can,” Wait said, acknowledging that the recommendation to wear masks again was not the news anybody wanted to hear.
A “huge concern,” Wait said, is that the school year is about to begin, and many students have yet to be vaccinated. Children who are 11 or younger are not yet eligible, and only 22 percent of Hoosiers between 12 and 15 are fully vaccinated, according to ISDH data. That is well below all other age groups, with all age groups over 65 having surpassed 75 percent. About 43.1 percent of all Hoosiers are fully vaccinated.
Whether students and staff will wear masks will be up to each school district, except for in school buses, where masks remain federally mandated. The best advice Wait could offer to concerned parents, she said, is to send their children to school with a mask.
While less likely to be vaccinated, children generally have been less affected by COVID-19 than other age groups, but the disease can have serious and long-term consequences for infected children or use them to spread to others who may be more at risk.
Statewide, 0.1 percent of the 13,610 deaths caused by COVID-19 since last March were among people under the age of 20. No Elkhart County residents under the age of 20 have died from COVID-19, according to ISDH.
Elkhart County’s vaccination rate continues to increase at a slow pace, with about 100 new people becoming fully vaccinated each day. Roughly 33.8 percent of county residents are fully vaccinated, and if the current rate continues, it will be about two years before the previously stated goal of 70 percent is achieved.
Until a significant portion of the population has been vaccinated, Wait said, the coronavirus will continue to mutate into new variants, thereby prolonging the pandemic. Some of those variants will be more transmissible even for people who have already been vaccinated, as is the case for the Delta variant, though the vaccine does give individuals a clear advantage in avoiding infection and, in particular, avoiding hospitalization and death.
“It seems pretty simple to me. Just get freaking vaccinated,” Councilman Arvis Dawson, D-at-large, said after Wait’s presentation, encouraging people to talk to their unvaccinated family members, as he himself has done. “I was like, ‘If you want to come visit, you’ve got to get vaccinated.”
According to ISDH, samples of positive COVID-19 tests this month showed that 87.2 percent of infections came from the Delta variant.
