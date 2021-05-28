Elkhart Farmers Market provided

The Elkhart Farmers Market at Kardzhali Park opens for the season on Saturday.

 Photo provided

ELKHART — The Elkhart Farmers Market is back for the 2021 season, beginning this weekend.

The market takes place from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturdays through Sept. 25 at Kardzhali Park located next to the NIBCO Water and Ice Park in downtown Elkhart.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.