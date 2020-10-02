NAPPANEE — Community group ACT Nappanee-Wakarusa will feature two presentations Oct. 13 on how to create a more fair and just future, a “both thoughtful and robust” program that will touch on health care, justice, crime, scams and the Golden Rule.
Featured speakers are Jonathan Weinzapfel, Democratic candidate for Indiana attorney general, and Church of the Brethren Pastors Janet and Byrl Shaver.
