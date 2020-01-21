ELKHART — The sewage pump that failed in north Elkhart on Friday was outdated, and city crews were hoping to replace it.
A temporary pumping bypass system was installed shortly after staff discovered the fault on Friday. The bypass, however, forced some drivers to take a detour while two eastbound lanes on C.R. 6 were closed between Johnson and Cassopolis streets. One of those lanes has reopened.
Fixing the pump is tricky, utility engineer Tory Irwin explained at a Board of Public Works meeting on Tuesday.
“It was what we call a tube station. There are still three of those types of lift stations in the system,” Irwin said. “They’re outdated.”
That means it is difficult to get parts. And all of the controls are in the well, with the pumps.
“Which is not what you want, because when your lift station fails and everything backs up, that in turn fries all of the electric in the controls, which is what happened here,” Irwin said.
Board president and City Engineer Mike Machlan asked if there was a warning system and, if so, why it failed. Irwin said he did not know. A staff member promised to investigate.
“I don’t recall this ever happening before to this extent,” Machlan said.
Irwin said they had been planning to replace the outdated pumps.
“Unfortunately, this one experienced a malfunction before we could completely replace it,” Irwin said.
Now, the city has ordered new parts for the pump. Irwin said he does not know how long it will take to receive them or what the repairing the pump will cost.
“It depends on a multitude of factors, which we are still working through,” he said.
The city still wants to repair the pump eventually, which Irwin estimated to cost $500,000 and $750,000.
