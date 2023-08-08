ELKHART — The city has blocked off the 100 block of South Main Street to begin emergency demolition of a building on the west side of the street.
The city building commissioner last week notified neighbors of the city’s intention to demolish the three-story building at 119 S. Main St. Occupants of the adjoining building were asked to vacate their property during demolition.
