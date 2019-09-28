Youth smoking no longer dropping, state survey says

Overall tobacco usage isn’t decreasing because e-cigarette usage has increased four-fold between 2012 to 2014 alone, the report said, and nearly doubled from 2016 to 2018. In 2012, 3.8 percent of high schoolers and 1.2 percent of middle schoolers vaped, but in 2018, the number was reported at 18.5 percent of high-schoolers and 5.5 percent of middle-schoolers.(AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)