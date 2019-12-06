ELKHART — The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in locating a 29-year-old woman who was reported as missing.
Brittany Hanners was last seen around 6:40 p.m. Nov. 30.
Hanners is described as a white female, 5-foot-4-inches tall and weighing around 105 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.
Anyone with information on Hanners or her whereabouts should contact Detective Norma Alber at 574-891-2357.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.