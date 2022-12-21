Weather service warns against travel this weekend

John Windowmaker, kitchen manager at Faith Mission, helps prepare lunch in this 2019 file photo. Elkhart officials on Tuesday declared Faith Mission, 801 Benham Ave., as a warming shelter ahead of the upcoming cold snap.
ELKHART — Holiday travel should be done early or not at all as a dangerous winter storm is projected to hit the region this weekend, says a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.
The NWS issued a winter storm watch from Thursday evening through Saturday morning for parts of northern Indiana, southwest Michigan and northwest Ohio. Blizzard conditions are possible with snowfall of 6 inches or more, high winds and a wind chill temperature as low as 30 below zero all part of the projection.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.