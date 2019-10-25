Voting begins for regional Beer Wars

Three breweries are representing Elkhart County in the latest iteration of Indiana’s Cool North Food Wars competitions.
Iechyd Da Brewing Company of Elkhart, Wedgewood Brewing Company of Middlebury and Ruhe 152 of Nappanee are contenders for the Best Seasonal Beer in northern Indiana.
Those three will go up against the best breweries in the region in a friendly voting contest to decide who is serving up the best seasonal beer in Indiana’s Cool North, the Elkhart County Convention & Visitors Bureau announced Thursday.
The voting for Beer Wars kicks off Friday, hosted on the Northern Indiana Tourism website: IndianasCoolNorth.com/BeerWars. Voting will last 10 days, and the winner of the Best Seasonal Beer in the region will be announced on Nov. 4.
Voters can log in to vote once per email to make sure their favorite local brewery gets the credit it deserves. Everyone who votes will have a chance to win $25 gift certificates to each of their three favorite participating breweries. Voters can go to the Indiana’s Cool North website and social media pages to learn more about the fantastic breweries competing in this year’s event.
All participating breweries are locally owned and located in Porter, LaPorte, St. Joseph and Elkhart counties.
Other confirmed participating Indiana’s Cool North breweries are:
Porter County: Four Fathers Brewing LLC, Ironwood Brewing Co. and Chesterton Brewery
LaPorte County: Burn ‘Em Brewing, Zorn Brew
St. Joseph County: South Bend Brew Werks, Crooked Ewe Brewery & Ale House, Evil Czech Brewery and Public House, Studebaker Brewing and Bare Hands Brewery
Indiana’s Cool North is a joint initiative of NITDC and its members in the region. NITDC’s goal is to drive business to locally owned businesses and to remind residents about the cool breweries our region has to offer. The four previous Food Wars competitions were Burger Wars, Pizza Wars, Taco Wars and Breakfast Wars.
The Elkhart County Convention & Visitors Bureau is a member of NITDC and is the official tourism advertising/marketing and public/community relations organization for the Elkhart County hospitality industry. The ECCVB advances quality-of-place initiatives in our downtowns and rural spaces, parks and natural environment, arts and culture, and events, festivals, groups and activities that help forge social connections.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.