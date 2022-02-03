BENTON TOWNSHIP — Volunteer fire departments fear the burden that could be placed on them by large solar facilities in Elkhart County.
Volunteer fire and township leaders voiced their worries Tuesday during a public input session on new rules for commercial solar power facilities. Elkhart County planning and zoning staff are drafting standards for noise and light restrictions, fence height and other zoning requirements, which currently exist only for private solar installations.
For some attendees at the Benton Township fire station, solar facilities can’t be kept far enough out of sight. Adam Young, who lives near a location that was eyed for a commercial solar facility last year but rejected by county officials, proposed a 2,000-foot setback from neighboring homes.
That would be 10 times the distance now being considered, which was already longer than what state legislation has proposed.
“Any ordinances that we have are not there for that particular company or that particular person, they’re for the people around them,” Young said after also suggesting a requirement for well testing around the site. “In looking at the hundreds, potentially thousands of acres, it does need to look dramatically different than some of the ordinances that we have in the county.”
Brad Showalter, assistant fire chief for Benton Township, read a letter on behalf of the department. When the commercial facility was under consideration last year, he said the department received a lot of questions about the ability of crews to fight a fire at a large solar facility.
“The short answer to this is no,” he said.
He pointed to the unique considerations in fighting such a fire, which would require special training dealing with the chemicals that could be released during a burn or the large batteries that store power at the site. The small number of volunteers at the department and the time each of them typically stays means anyone who is trained won’t be there for the whole lifespan of the project, Showalter said.
Combined with concerns such as being able to shut off the power or reach the site in a tanker truck, the special challenges of a solar fire led the department to recommend that any company that runs one keep a staff member on-site 24-7. He said it may also be best if they kept their own fire brigade at the site, which Concord Township Trustee Jim Weeber later agreed with.
“We want to urge you to think of these facilities not as pollution-free green energy sources, but to consider them as multi-acre power facilities that pose several dangers to the community, emergency responders and the environment,” Showalter said. “We feel the construction of large-scale solar facilities in rural communities would be an unwanted addition and burden to rural fire departments in our area, (departments) that are already struggling with funding and personnel issues.”
Planners hope to have something in place by June in order to enact local controls ahead of potential new state rules. Tuesday’s session was the last of three, but public input will continue to be taken at county meetings throughout the process, said Plan Director Chris Godlewski.
Those include the Feb. 10 Plan Commission meeting at 9:30 a.m., in the county Administration Building in Goshen.
Information from the public sessions is posted online at elkhartcountyplanning anddevelopment.com.
