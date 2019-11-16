Vibrant Communities seeking local 'Champions'

ELKHART — Vibrant Communities is calling all champions in Elkhart County.
Sponsored by the Elkhart County Convention & Visitors Bureau and Community Foundation of Elkhart County, the initiative is launching its new Vibrant Champions program in 2020, which encourages residents to get involved in their communities.
The campaign calls on county residents to pledge that they will contribute positively to the area in 2020. The program is one of personal commitment in which a resident can nominate themselves to complete certain activities and adhere to certain attributes each year
The goal of the program is to increase community pride and awareness for all Elkhart County residents, according to organizers.
“Resident engagement is one of the top goals of Vibrant Communities,” said Terry Mark, the county CVB’s communications director. “And we really wanted to build off of Vibrant People campaigns that we have this year and just encourage people to engage in those actions that contribute to a vibrant community.”
The campaign is comprised of three categories: engagement in community, making the county a better place to live, work and play, and personal attributes to strive for.
“It can be everything from shopping local to being active in your local community, your neighborhood association, PTA or a volunteer group,” Mark said. “It’s really those activities that connect people to community that we want to encourage.”
Organizers would like the public feedback about the program through a survey at vibrantelkhartcounty.org/2019/11/12/will-you-be-one-of-our-vibrant-champions/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.