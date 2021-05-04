GOSHEN — The vaccination rate in Elkhart County is increasing by only 1 percent a week as hospitalizations of non-vaccinated COVID-19 patients remain high.
Elkhart County Health Officer Dr. Bethany Wait said Monday that the county remains in advisory level orange, where it has been since April 21. The upgrade in seriousness came after the positivity rate and hospitalizations bounced back up for a sustained period.
“Hospitalizations stayed pretty steady over the weekend. We had six admitted at Goshen, I think eight admitted at Elkhart General,” she said in a report to the Elkhart County Board of Commissioners. “So our numbers are still staying relatively high, but ... they’re not having to cancel other procedures, which I think is a good thing. That’s our biggest thing.”
She later said about 23 percent of county residents have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
Commissioner Suzie Weirick asked if patients were still being diverted to other area hospitals. Wait said that did occur from time to time over the weekend, depending on how many people were boarded in the emergency room.
“They’re trying to find more staff to be able to at least cover the beds that they have, and then some, so we don’t have to divert from our county,” Wait said. “It continues to be an issue, with all of the District 2 hospitals full or near capacity. The biggest issue is staffing. A fair majority of the hospitals lost a decent percentage of the hospital staff after the last large surge, just with people leaving health care. That’s our biggest issue at this point in time.”
Wait said they reached out to the state last week, but there isn’t much help it can offer from a staffing standpoint. She said they’ll be reaching out to nursing homes this week to ask them to consider starting up their COVID units again.
“We’re having a lot of patients sit in the hospital because they can’t go to a rehab, and a lot of these individuals need rehabilitation,” she said. “That will be my game plan this week, to see if we can loosen up some beds at the hospital just by shifting people.”
‘This is scary’
Weirick asked if it was true that most hospitalizations were for COVID-19 patients who had not been vaccinated. Wait said that’s true in most if not all instances, though Elkhart County has seen 30 “breakthrough cases,” when someone has a symptomatic infection even after vaccination.
Across the country, Wait said there have been cases of vaccine recipients contracting a COVID-19 variant that puts them in the hospital.
“That’s the concern that we have, is that as we continue to allow this virus to spread, it’s going to continue to change and then evade our immune systems and then evade our vaccine,” she said. “The goal would be if we can get as many people vaccinated as possible, then we are looking at some type of normality.”
She added that the lack of a vaccine approved for younger people means that it may not be possible yet to resume school without a facemask requirement. Wait said Gov. Eric Holcomb’s mandate on masks in schools still stands and she expects the Centers for Disease Control will continue to advise that masks be used in schools.
She hopes to use contact tracing to cut down on the number of students who are kept out of school due to potential exposure.
“I think that’s probably the biggest complaint for most of the superintendents, that you have kids that have close contacts because a kid in their class was positive,” she said. “But we’re really not seeing much spread with close contacts. There’s a little bit, but nothing like we see in the general population.”
Wait, responding to a question from Commissioner Frank Lucchese, said vaccination rates have plateaued.
But the health department isn’t letting any doses go to waste, she later said, since leftover supply at the end of the day goes to homebound individuals and the homeless.
Wait said they’ll continue to focus on education, in addition to making mobile clinics available for neighboring businesses whenever a company requests it. She said many people either don’t know where they can get the vaccine or are scared for reasons they can’t put into words.
“Elkhart had a block party at Roosevelt Center this weekend, so I went over there and talked to a lot of individuals about the vaccine. People are just scared. And when I ask why are you scared, they really have no concrete answer as to why they’re scared,” she said. “And I think it’s just ‘cause this is scary. We haven’t seen anything like this, and so I think it’s just a matter of education and doing our best to get as many people vaccinated as we can.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.