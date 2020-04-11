ELKHART — Unemployment claims were higher in Elkhart County the week ending April 4 than in any other county in Indiana except Marion County as businesses from factories to restaurants furloughed workers in a bid to stem the coronavirus outbreak.
In Elkhart County, 7,487 residents made claims last week, topped only by Marion County’s 13,603 claims. The population in Marion County is about 950,000, compared to Elkhart County’s 205,000.
In neighboring counties, St. Joseph County had 5,814 claims, while Marshall, Kosciusko, Noble and LaGrange counties all had between 1,000 and 1,600 claims, according to the Indiana Department of Workforce Development.
Data going back to January 2008 shows that last week’s unemployment claims in Elkhart County had been topped only once – one week earlier, when 9,844 county residents told the state they had lost their job. Two weeks before that, during the week of March 14, 50 county residents filed for unemployment.
The worst single week during the Great Recession was the week of Dec. 27, 2008, when 3,152 county residents claimed unemployment.
Manufacturing hit hardElkhart County has a workforce of roughly 113,000, according to the Indiana Department of Workforce Development. With 18,000 of those losing their job over the last two months, and assuming that relatively few jobs were created, the unemployment rate in Elkhart County would have been above 15 percent as of April 4. In February, the unemployment rate was 2.7 percent.
“We knew the short-term number was going to be pretty aggressive on the unemployment rate, as it has been nationally,” said Chris Stager, CEO of the Economic Development Corporation of Elkhart County.
Elkhart County is known more for its manufacturing than its desk jockeys, so it hurts more here when people either have to work from home or not at all.
“We’re one of the largest manufacturing economies, given our market size, in the United States, so it would make sense,” Stager said.
Levon Johnson, CEO of the Greater Elkhart Chamber of Commerce, said the figures show that Elkhart County is one of Indiana’s main economic drivers.
“Being second only to Marion County in the state speaks to the economic importance of this county,” Johnson said.
Gov. Eric Holcomb last month issued a stay-at-home order, which forced nonessential businesses to send their employees home. Several large RV manufacturers and suppliers, including Thor, Winnebago and Lippert Components, have done so, even though the RV Industry Association said the RV industry had been deemed essential.
“We’ve got an economy that is vulnerable to these types of events, even though this is something way out of the ordinary,” Johnson said.
Recovery plansJohnson has faith that the county’s economy will be able to recover once the COVID-19 pandemic is over, in part because of the federal government’s Paycheck Protection Program, which allows small businesses to take forgivable loans to pay their employees during the crisis.
In addition to helping people pay their bills, that allows some businesses to keep employees in their system while they have been sent home, making it easier to bring the workforce back once the crisis is over.
The loan amounts will be forgiven as long as the loan proceeds are used to cover payroll costs, and most mortgage interest, rent, and utility costs over the eight-week period after the loan is made and employee and compensation levels are maintained. Payroll costs are capped at $100,000 on an annualized basis for each employee. Due to likely high subscription, it is anticipated that not more than 25 percent of the forgiven amount may be for non-payroll costs. Loan payments will be deferred for six months.
“I’m fairly confident, in talking to our financial institutions in our area that are working on processing those PPP loans right now, that they are working feverishly to make sure that folks, businesses can put money back in the pockets of their employees as quickly as possible,” Johnson said.
Since Elkhart led the nation negatively in unemployment during the Great Recession a decade ago, reaching 20 percent unemployment, local politicians and leaders have often spoken of diversifying the county’s economy to become more recession-proof. Since RVs are luxury items, their production can halt quickly when Americans find that money is tight. But to blame Elkhart County’s high unemployment numbers now on the RV industry is not fair, according to Johnson.
“Unless you’re making plexiglass or PPE, there’s not a sector of our economy that’s not been hit,” he said. “The economy was doing very well, consumer confidence was extremely high, wages were continuing to go up, and then boom! Immediately we get thrown into a recession with no warning.”
Stager said that there are too many variables for him to know how quickly the local economy will recover.
“It’s very hard to predict right now how this is all going to play out,” he said.
But he does not expect the situation to start getting better for a while. Holcomb’s stay-at-home order is in effect through April 20 and could be extended.
“Potentially, (unemployment claims) next week could be as large as this week,” Stager said.
Unemployment claims a struggleStatewide, 133,639 Hoosiers filed for unemployment benefits last week, down from 139,174 the week before. Nationally, 6.6 million made unemployment claims last week.
Congress’ $2.2 trillion pandemic relief package includes an extra $600 a week in unemployment benefits on top of the usual state payments. Indiana residents who have filed for unemployment should begin receiving that extra $600 payment as early as April 20, retroactive to March 29, said Fred Payne, commissioner of the state Department of Workforce Development.
Payne said Thursday that the state agency is continuing to receive a “high volume” of calls from people trying to make unemployment claims during the pandemic and technology difficulties have slowed that process, the Indianapolis Business Journal reported.
Payne said the department is now working with a new contractor to process claims.
Locally, Linda Miller is one of the people who was sent home from her job, at Utilimaster in Bristol.
“I was OK with it,” she said. “I was glad that they were taking the precautions rather than forcing us to work.”
That was two weeks ago, Miller said, and she was getting concerned with having to show up and be around other people every day.
“It was the beginning of everything and everybody was panicking,” she said.
Making an unemployment claim was a struggle, she said. Since unemployment offices are closed, she had to do it online.
“I don’t have a computer. I have to do it on my phone,” she said. “I tried it on Friday and couldn’t get through because the lines were so jam-packed, and I finally got through on Monday.”
After a couple of weeks without a paycheck, she will go back to work on Monday. She is happy to be going back and is not too concerned about the health risk. In fact, she is thrilled to go back to work.
“I’m happy to get out of the house,” she said. “They’ll take our temperature, wipe our hands down with hand sanitizer, and if you have any kind of temperature at all, they will send us home.”
