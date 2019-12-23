ELKHART — Two Habitat for Humanity families received the keys to their new homes on Stiver Avenue recently, joined by board members, volunteers and other supporters, as well as relatives and friends.
The families of Guadalupe Gonzalez and Sierra Stout celebrated home dedications with Habitat for Humanity of Elkhart County on Dec. 12 and 19.
Gonzalez and her family are moving into a four-bedroom, two-bath home while Stout is moving into a three-bedroom, 1½-bath home with her family. Both houses are part of the neighborhood Habitat is building on Stiver Avenue.
Like all Habitat homeowners, the two women contributed a minimum of 250 hours of “sweat equity” by working on the construction of their home and other Habitat homes, and they participated in homeownership and financial literacy programs. They will continue to make a monthly mortgage payment on a low-cost, no-interest mortgage, which in turn will go toward building more Habitat homes in Elkhart County, according to information from Kristin Hall, Habitat development director.
For the Gonzalez property, the Builders Build home, Habitat partnered with the building community and many members of the Builders Association of Elkhart County. The agency partnered with the faith community for Stout’s home, which was the Faith Build this year.
The panel build sponsor for Gonzalez’s home was Bethany Christian Schools. Advancement Officer Sarah Lind attended the dedication and presented the family with a model home that students at Bethany Christian built as they raised funds for their sponsorship.
The sponsor for Stout’s panel build was Robert Weed Corp. CEO David Weed and Chief Revenue Office Angie Schwarz attended the dedication and expressed their excitement at being able to support the families and Habitat, according to Hall.
“Habitat for Humanity of Elkhart County relies on our supporters,” said Executive Director Greg Conrad. “Many of our sponsors have been long-time partners, and thanks to their passion, commitment and generosity we have been able to make the dream of safe, affordable homeownership a reality for two more deserving families.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.