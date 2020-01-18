GOSHEN — An evidence-based, world-renowned parenting support program for parents and caregivers of children with developmental disabilities is returning to Elkhart County courtesy of Triple P – Positive Parenting Program.
Stepping Stones Triple P seminars offer parents and caregivers insights into the concept of positive parenting, as well as the principles and strategies that make it successful. The material focuses on children of developmental ages up to age 12, and the strategies can be effective no matter the child’s particular disability.
The series of three seminars plus a fourth follow-up session will take place at Yellow Creek Mennonite Church, 64901 C.R. 11, as part of the church’s Wednesday night family activities, which are open to all members of the public. Instructor Colleen Spano has worked with children with disabilities in both St. Joseph and Elkhart counties as well as in her private practice.
All seminars start at 6:30 p.m. and go to about 8 p.m. Parents are encouraged to attend every session, as each session builds on the one before it. Check-in is at 6:15 p.m., or arrive early for a simple meal any time from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. (suggested $3 donation). Child care and activities will be provided.
The first class is “Positive Parenting for Children with a Disability,” on Wednesday, Jan. 22. “Helping Your Child Reach Their Potential,” will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 5, and “Changing Problem Behavior Into Positive Behavior,” on Wednesday, March 4.
There will be a follow-up and recap session on Wednesday, March 18.
Online registration for the first three sessions is available at TriplePElkhartCounty.org (scroll down to the calendar listings) or by calling Pastor Doug Gerber of Yellow Creek at 574-862-2595.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.