GOSHEN — For Tom Glover, it’s not really Christmas without the village people.
That is, the people who reside in a cozy Christmas village in Glover’s home on Jeri Ann Drive. It’s a creation that is 14 years in the making and continues to change each holiday season. Making the snowy landscape, placing the more than 40 buildings, installing the lights and getting all the little details just right takes about two weeks.
So there is a lot of time – and money – invested in the display that only comes out for a few weeks each year. Then why does Glover do it?
“When I was a kid, someone had a little table, had a little setup on it. And I thought it was so cool and I always wanted to do it,” he said.
Fourteen years ago, he bought a couple of the buildings, which today include a church, a diner, a ski lift and a brewery, to name a few.
“This is what it’s turned into,” Glover said, standing in front of his three-story village, where shops are generally on the lower level that includes a town square, and homes are higher up. A ski hill offers the residents a fast way to get from the highest to the lowest point.
“And I’ve got more,” Glover said. He just struggles to find the space for it all.
His wife, Chris, said their grandchildren love the display, which is not just houses and people standing still – it’s a vibrant village with people moving to make snow angels, bonfires flickering and the ski lift running up and down the hill.
Many of the items are gifts from family members. Others, Glover bought at garage sales and the like. A water tower decorated as a snowman required a six-hour trip to Bronner’s Christmas Wonderland in Frankenmuth, Michigan. The water tower has since has become popular enough to be sold at Menards, according to Glover.
“Now that I have so many, I always try to pick up unique ones,” he said.
If somebody is interested in creating a Christmas village of a similar size as Glover’s, he said a good tip is to buy after Christmas if you can wait. That will save money.
The price of some of the most expensive buildings can be around $100.
“How much we’ve spent?” Chris said. “I wouldn’t even want to know.”
She said people who want to take up this hobby should do it slowly.
“I think I started off with three or four houses and I bought some people and a couple of animated things,” Glover said. “And I liked that, but it turned into this.”
But some items could be a good investment. They got the ski lift for $25 at an auction, only to learn later that it was a limited edition worth 10 times what they gave.
That doesn’t mean Glover is planning to sell.
“I like it – it just wouldn’t be Christmas without it,” he said.
comment
thank you Tom and Chris for sharing your passion with others.
