SWAT called to home near Concord Intermediate

DUNLAP — Elkhart County Sheriff's Office deputies and SWAT team members surrounded a house near Concord Intermediate School late Sunday afternoon before arresting an Elkhart man on an outstanding warrant for armed robbery.
Deputies were called to the area of U.S. 33 and C.R. 13 around 4:30 p.m. They were looking for Daniel Jaramillo, 31, who had an outstanding warrant for armed robbery with a $250,000 bond.
Upon arrival, police said, they saw Jaramillo fleeing across U.S. 33. He then fled into a family member's residence.
After several unsuccessful attempts to get Jaramillo out of the home, SWAT was called. He then attempted to flee from the residence but was arrested, police said.
Witnesses reported seeing officers with their weapons drawn. No gunshots or injuries were reported.
Police said the situation was over around 7 p.m., though some officers appeared to continue searching the area for at least another hour.
