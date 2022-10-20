ELKHART — A former drug court caseworker who admitted to sexually assaulting a participant now faces a number of claims in a lawsuit brought by two women.
Peter Carpenter, 51, received a six-year sentence after he admitted to a charge of sexual misconduct by a government service provider. A jail inmate who had Carpenter as her case manager in the Elkhart County Drug Court program in 2020 said he sexually assaulted her in his private office, where he would often bring her for meetings.
He also took the woman on “dates” and made sexual advances after coming to her residence, court documents show.
Carpenter was arrested in June following an investigation into the allegations that the woman brought to the county in September 2021. His case was transferred to a Marshall County judge after his arrest and he pleaded guilty to the Level 5 felony only weeks later.
The judge in September sentenced Carpenter to one year in prison, two years on home detention and three years on probation.
The woman who made those allegations and one other drug court participant filed the lawsuit in U.S. District Court in South Bend on Wednesday. It names Elkhart County government in addition to Carpenter individually.
The women say Carpenter violated their 8th Amendment rights by sexual assault and that the county violated their rights through “deliberate indifference.” It includes allegations of sexual assault, false imprisonment and infliction of emotional destress by Carpenter as well as negligence by the county for failing to monitor him.
“Carpenter’s conduct constituted prohibited sexual abuse and cruel and unusual punishment ... Such conduct was outrageous, reckless, malicious and sadistic and for the very purpose of causing harm which constitutes cruel and unusual punishment,” the legal action states. “No official in Carpenter’s position could have believed that sexual contact with an inmate placed in his care and control was reasonable, justified and constitutional.”
The women are seeking compensatory and punitive damages at trial as well as an award for anguish.
The lawsuit was filed by Elkhart attorney Patrick O’Leary. He said Wednesday that it’s not an accusation against the drug court program itself, which the county launched in 2019 to offer treatment to repeat offenders with substance abuse issues.
“I want to make clear that this lawsuit is not intended in any way as an indictment of the Elkhart County Drug Court. Those personnel who staff and manage drug court genuinely aspire to help defendants break free from addiction to drugs and alcohol,” O’Leary said. “The case worker in question betrayed the trust of not only the two female inmates, but all of the drug court personnel who are committed to helping these vulnerable people.”
He also said he believes there may be at least one more victim of Carpenter’s.
‘The most vulnerable’
A former member of the drug court team once emphasized that participants are “some of the most vulnerable citizens,” according to the lawsuit. It notes that the defendants were aware that female inmates can experience powerlessness and dependency, making them vulnerable to sexual exploitation.
The two women were placed in a unit at the Elkhart County Correctional Facility that was about 200 yards away from Carpenter’s office. He was given an office that had no windows except for an opaque pane of glass and that had a door which locked automatically, unlike nearby interview rooms that were available, according to the lawsuit.
His office had no cameras and no “panic button” that a female inmate could use if she felt threatened, it states. The drug court program coordinator as well as the sheriff and jail staff “were aware that female inmates ... were entirely under Carpenter’s power and control when alone with him in this office.”
They knew that Carpenter “frequently met with (the two women), as well as other female inmates, alone in this office during all scheduled and unscheduled appointments, with the door closed and locked, in open defiance of the sheriff’s established protocols and practices prohibiting a male staff member from meeting with a female inmate in a private office with the door closed unless another staff member was present,” the lawsuit states.
The complaint alleges that Carpenter called one woman out of her cell or approached her in the laundry room “several dozen times” when no formal appointment was scheduled. He eventually would call her into his private office to be with her alone with the door locked, it alleges.
A fellow inmate who worked in the laundry commented to a jail supervisor that Carpenter was sexually interested in the woman, according to the lawsuit. It also alleges that Carpenter made remarks to the woman such as, “You look pretty when you wake up.”
The complaint describes the “unexplainable fraternization” as bearing “a suspicious resemblance to sexual grooming,” which should have been a red flag to the program coordinator, sheriff and jail staff. It says there were few controls in place to prevent such behavior.
The lawsuit describes one incident in the fall of 2020 when Carpenter sexually assaulted that woman. It matches the description in court documents of the act for which he was criminally charged.
The complaint describes four incidents involving the other woman around the same time. He allegedly ordered her to remove her top twice, once asked for oral sex and masturbated in front of her all four times.
It alleges that he made promises about her possible sentence or placement after some instances and allowed her to make a call using his cellphone another time. The lawsuit alleges that after one of the encounters, Carpenter told the woman, “This is between you and me, right?”
