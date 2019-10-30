GOSHEN — Locals in need of pumpkins still have time to take their pick at Kercher’s Sunrise Orchards in Goshen.
The business on the city’s south side is one of the few local places in the area that will be selling from pumpkin patches and will continue a few weeks after Halloween, owner Mollie Kieffer said.
“I’ve had a lot of calls today because a lot of places are closed for the season for pumpkin patches and we still have quite a good selection,” said Kieffer, who is part of the fifth generation who operates the family farm. “A lot of people still use pumpkins for decorations for Thanksgiving or for making pumpkin pie, so there’s still a need for them after Halloween.”
Cost for pumpkins are based on the pound. Most of them are 35 cents per pound and pie pumpkins sell for 55 cents a pound, Kieffer said
Sarah Kupke and her four sons Mason, Ethan, Harrison and Finn, were among the dozens outside the farm market picking out pumpkins to decorate for Halloween.
“We shop here for pumpkins every year,” Kupke said. “It’s something the kids look forward to every year because we like to carve them to make jack-o-lanterns,” she said.
Open since 1922, Kercher’s Sunrise Orchards operates about 600 acres of fruits and vegetables. The farm market is packed full of locally grown and locally made fruits, vegetables, apple cider, jams and jellies, popcorn and baked goods.
Kieffer said the farm’s pumpkin crop has been really good this year.
“It was a dry summer, which pumpkins like dry, so they’re big and the stems are very nice, so we’ve had a great pumpkin year,” she said.
Kercher’s, 19498 C.R. 38, Goshen, is open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Saturday. Starting Monday, hours of operation will be 9 to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 to 3 p.m. on Saturday.
