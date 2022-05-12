GOSHEN — County officials will vote Monday on new zoning rules for commercial solar power.

A set of development standards for large solar power installations will go before the Elkhart County Board of Commissioners next week. The board will vote on whether to add the zoning standards to the county zoning ordinance.

