Jason Kuchmay, a Fort Wayne attorney representing remonstrators, speaks with the Elkhart County Board of Commissioners in August before the board tabled a rezoning request to allow a solar farm in Benton Township. The board rejected the request two months later.
A set of development standards for large solar power installations will go before the Elkhart County Board of Commissioners on Monday. The board will vote on whether to add the zoning standards to the county zoning ordinance.
Elkhart Truth file photo
GOSHEN — County officials will vote Monday on new zoning rules for commercial solar power.
A set of development standards for large solar power installations will go before the Elkhart County Board of Commissioners next week. The board will vote on whether to add the zoning standards to the county zoning ordinance.
