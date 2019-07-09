Sheriff's office releases local Click It or Ticket results

ELKHART — The 2019 Click It or Ticket seatbelt enforcement effort from May 20 to June 2 resulted in more than 130 tickets in Elkhart County, according to the Elkhart County Sheriff’s office.
Officers from the sheriff’s office and police departments in Elkhart, Goshen, Nappanee, Bristol and Wakarusa were involved in the high-visibility effort to intercept those driving without a seatbelt.
Those efforts led to the discovery of 137 seatbelt violations within the county over the course of two weeks, “sending a zero tolerance message to the public: driving or riding unbuckled will result in a ticket,” a press release said.
Additionally, officers discovered nine child restraint violations, four drivers operating while intoxicated, 17 criminal misdemeanors and 71 other offenses.
The effort led to two felony arrests, police said.
