Sheriff's Office offers to scan candy

The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office will be using an X-ray machine to scan for potentially hazardous items in children’s Halloween candy again this year on Thursday and Friday.
Parents can bring candy to be scanned, free of charge, until 9 p.m. Thursday at the Elkhart County Correctional Complex Jail Lobby. The complex is at 26861 C.R. 26
Both county courthouse locations will also offer to scan Halloween candy, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday. The Elkhart County Courthouse locations are 315 S. 2nd St., Elkhart, and 101 N. Main St., Goshen.
