ELKHART — The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office says it is making efforts at the county jail to protect against COVID-19.
In an announcement Friday, the department says it’s in frequent communication with county and state health officials and is following all guidelines and recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control, the Indiana State Department of Health and the Elkhart County Health Department, as well as its own strict protocols.
In addition to implementing a limited visitation policy at the Elkhart County Correctional Facility, the sheriff’s office says it has also enacted safety measures including:
An enhanced medical screening procedure for new inmates entering the facility
A screening procedure for professional visitors entering the facility
Monitoring current residents for any respiratory illness
Following strict infection control and prevention guidelines, and performing staff training throughout all departments to ensure competency and compliance
