RV shipments see October decline

ELKHART — RV shipments were down 10.5% in October compared to the same month in 2018, according to the RV Industry Association.
The industry ended the month with 38,972 wholesale shipments. In October 2018, the total was 43,568.
This comes after September was the first time in 13 months that shipments were better than the same month in the previous year. September 2018 had the lowest number of shipments of that year, and more units were shipped in October 2019 than in September 2019.
According to the October report, the biggest drop continues to be in motorhomes, which finished the month with 4,106 units, down 14.6% compared to the October 2018 total of 4,809 units.
Towable RVs, led by conventional travel trailers, totaled 34,866 units for October, a decrease of 10% compared to last October’s total of 38,759 units.
For the year to date, RV shipments have totaled 348,910, which is down 17.4% compared to the 422,286 at the end of October 2018.
RV industry analyst Richard Curtin, who is the director of surveys of consumers at the University of Michigan, previously projected 401,200 total shipments in 2019. That would be a decrease of 17.1% from 2018.
Curtin expected 2020 to be down as well, but the decrease should slow, he said.
