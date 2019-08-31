Riding to Remember ready to roll

ELKHART — Motorcyclists hit the road for the 21st annual Riding to Remember Fallen Police, Firefighter, and Veteran charity ride on Sunday, Sept. 8.
Riding to Remember is a 72-mile police-escorted motorcycle ride through Elkhart County, remembering those that have gone before, honoring those that currently serve, and inspiring those who will. It is Michiana’s largest and longest-running motorcycle ride honoring local heroes, according to Cpl. James Ballard, Elkhart police officer and president of the law enforcement motorcycle club Blue Knights’ Indiana chapter 8.
Motorcyclists can pre-register online at www.blueknightsin8.org through midnight Aug. 31 or in-person at Hoosier Harley Davidson (cash or check only). All pre-registered riders and passengers receive a commemorative T-shirt. Riders registering the day of the ride, on Sept. 8, at Hoosier Harley Davidson from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. will receive a commemorative T-shirt while supplies last.
The ride departs Hoosier Harley Davidson at 2:30 p.m., and participants will travel through Wakarusa, Nappanee and Goshen. A short memorial service honoring Elkhart County’s fallen heroes will take place at approximately 4:10 p.m. at the Goshen Police Department.
Motorcyclist will depart Goshen at 5 p.m., riding through Middlebury and Bristol before returning to Hoosier Harley Davidson in Elkhart.
Citizens are encouraged by the Blue Knights to line the route and show their support.
Motorists should expect significant traffic delays of 30 minutes or longer along the route. Blue Knights encourage that drivers avoid the route.
The cost of the ride is $20 per rider, $30 for a rider with a passenger. The event has benefited Elkhart County Public Safety, Veteran’s, Elderly, and Children’s charities over the last 20 years. This year, Riding to Remember will once again support an initiative to build tiny homes for the less fortunate in Elkhart County.
Several federal, state and local officials are scheduled to speak in Goshen. The event concludes with food, beverage and live music from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Hoosier Harley Davidson, 720 W. Bristol St.
The City of Elkhart, Hoosier Harley Davidson, North End Cycle, Elkhart Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 52, and the Blue Knights Indiana VIII Law Enforcement Motorcycle Club are the organizers of Riding to Remember. Contact Ballard for additional information or visit the Riding to Remember Facebook page.
