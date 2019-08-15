GOSHEN — The annual Quilt Gardens Bike Ride will take place on Saturday to benefit Cancer Resources.
A new Family Ride offers participants options of 5 miles or 9 miles and follows the Pumpkinvine Trail. Other routes include the 30-, 50-, 70- or 100-mile courses. All routes will pass by the Elkhart County Quilt Gardens so participants may stop and enjoy them.
Participants have the option of starting in Elkhart, Goshen or Middlebury and they can start at any time they wish, organizers said. Those joining the 100-mile ride are asked to start at 7 a.m.
Over 300 participants are expected to join the ride this year to help raise funds for Cancer Resources. All donations will stay in Elkhart County to help fight cancer. Over the past two years, Bike Elkhart has raised $13,000 for the nonprofit by hosting the Quilt Gardens Bike Ride.
Onsite registration beings at 7 a.m. Aug. 17 in Elkhart, Goshen or Middlebury.
The 9-mile route begins between 7 and 10 a.m. at Krider Gardens. The 30-mile route and 50-mile route also begin between 7 and 10 a.m. at Krider Gardens, Elkhart’s First Presbyterian Church or Abshire Park. The 70-mile Jim Brotherson Memorial Ride begins at First Presbyterian Church between 7 and 8 a.m. as does the 100-mile route.
More information including routes and registration costs is available at www.quiltgardensride.com.
