Prosecutor sponsors Criminal Justice Citizens Academy

ELKHART — Elkhart County Prosecuting Attorney Vicki Elaine Becker has announced the start of the 11th annual Criminal Justice Citizens Academy.
Participants will gain insight into the operations of the Office of the Prosecuting Attorney and related criminal justice agencies. The academy will include presentations relating to criminal prosecutions, investigations, juvenile crimes, pre-trial diversion, victims assistance, child support and the general operations of the Office of the Prosecuting Attorney.
In addition to classroom lectures, tours of the Prosecutor’s Office, Elkhart County Correctional Facility and the Elkhart County Court House will also be included. Organizers will offer a behind-the-scenes view of the criminal justice system from people who work in it every day.
The goal, Becker said, is to enhance the quality of knowledge in community by providing academy members an opportunity to learn about the processes involved in criminal investigations and prosecutions.
The academy will meet for eight consecutive weeks from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Elkhart IUSB campus beginning Thursday, Sept. 5.
The deadline for application submissions is Aug. 30. Space is limited and certain requirements apply. There are no fees for participants.
Interested persons can apply through the website at http://elkhartcountyprosecutor.com/programs-services, or by contacting Shelley Murphy at 574-296-1837 or smurphy@elkhartpa.com.
