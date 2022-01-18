Elkhart County Child Dashboard partners gathered in September to discuss actions that could be taken to address needs identified by local data trends. Partners were invited to apply for minigrants to fund projects addressing those needs. In the first three months, 17 grants were awarded.
Elkhart County Child Dashboard partners gathered in September to discuss actions that could be taken to address needs identified by local data trends.
Photo provided
Elkhart County Child Dashboard partners gathered in September to discuss actions that could be taken to address needs identified by local data trends. Partners were invited to apply for minigrants to fund projects addressing those needs. In the first three months, 17 grants were awarded.
Photo provided
Goshen High School was one of 17 organizations to receive funds aimed at addressing child well-being in Elkhart County based on information gathered by the Elkhart County Child Dashboard.
ELKHART — Over a dozen “minigrants” have been awarded since the launch of a data tracking tool for child welfare.
When the Elkhart County Child Dashboard launched in September, $40,000 was made available for partner organizations. They could apply for grants of up to $2,000 for proposals that would address needs identified by the data being collected.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.