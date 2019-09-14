Planners take pulse of Prairie Creek Run

GOSHEN — Urban planners want to make sure residents of the Prairie Creek Run neighborhood know they’re being heard.
County redevelopment officials and neighborhood planners are embarking on a years-long project to see what people want in the unincorporated area north of Elkhart, and develop a long-term plan for achieving it. As one of the first steps, a team will begin knocking on doors starting Monday to survey residents and get a baseline reading.
“It’s really getting a baseline feel for: What is it like to live in this community? What are your desires for the future? What are your priorities?” said Andrea Milne, owner of Dovetail Projects. “One of the questions on the survey is, ‘Do you know that you live in the area that is called Prairie Creek Run neighborhood?’”
After the survey is done, she said they’ll hold a large community meeting to discuss the results and focus on the issues that emerged as priorities, and go on from there. In all, she said it will be a two-year process that should wrap up by May 2021.
“My purpose is to put together a plan, and to work with the neighborhood in a way that that plan doesn’t just get stuck on a shelf and get dusty,” she said.
‘Keys to conversations’
The project is focusing on an area of about 300 homes, located north of East Bristol Street and east of Johnson Street. Milne estimated there are about 1,000 residents in all.
The neighborhood is surrounded by Elkhart city boundaries but governed by Osolo Township. She said maps show it’s been a residential neighborhood since the late 1800s.
Milne described it as an urban area on county land, which poses some unique challenges when it comes to making plans and getting things done.
Funding for the project is coming from the Community Foundation of Elkhart County, which is looking at several neighborhoods to consider improvements that could be made, and from the Elkhart County Redevelopment Commission, which has also been working to bring Elkhart city water to the area.
Milne will be joined by Daniela Panetta, community building specialist with Lacasa Inc. Milne will put the information together, while Panetta said her role will be to engage the residents in talks.
“I help facilitate the conversations, but the residents are the ones that hold the expertise and the keys to these conversations. We have a great group of individuals from the community and would like to keep adding more voices to get a full representation of the community,” Panetta said. “Our hope, through our work together, is that the community builds resources that will continue to help grow the community and sustain the neighborhood.”
From discussions so far, Milne said she’s heard concerns about the safety of the roads, the number of vacant houses and the timeliness of emergency responders. But she said they’ll also look at larger questions of neighborhood safety, the appearance of the area and how important people feel it is to know their neighbors.
Other questions will look at how long people have lived there, what kind of changes they’ve seen over time and how long they plan to stay.
“Do you plan on only being here for a year or less? Do you plan on being here up to five years? Do you plan on being here into the foreseeable future? That would be helpful too, for people to know,” she said. “Do residents there feel like this is their home, or do they feel like it’s just a place to stay for a while.”
‘We can do that again’
Milne has done similar work in other communities, such as the East Goshen neighborhood. That 2011-2012 project resulted in the formation of a neighborhood association and stronger ties among residents, in addition to being used as the basis for a multiyear improvement plan funded by federal grant money.
She said the end product of the PCR study will be road map that sets out the priorities, the neighborhood’s needs and wants, and who’s in charge of doing those things – or at least who has the resources and capabilities. She said it will be a guide that not only government officials can look at, but also that the neighborhood can use to hold their representatives accountable.
She noted that’s been a source of frustration in the past.
“The biggest issue I have heard is that they feel like the county has come in multiple times and started this kind of a process, and actually had plans in place to do something, and for whatever reason they didn’t follow through. Either somebody left, or funding didn’t come through, or who knows?” she said. “The ones that we’re talking to most closely, they swing back and forth in their feelings from feeling really hopeful to see movement again, and also feeling really tired and frustrated to have to be doing this again.”
Milne said she hopes the PCR project also leads to a new neighborhood association coming together. There was an active association that accomplished things in the 1990s – the period when the name Prairie Creek Run started to be used for the area instead of the Sawmill District – and her group has been working with some of the former members.
“With the frustration of feeling like nothing has happened from the county, we are also working with the neighborhood to identify some of the things that did happen,” she said. “Because they did get some areas cleaned up, they did have a neighborhood association for two years that seemed very active and hopeful for people to get together and talk about their issues. And they connected with the sheriff and they connected with the county planning department and the township.”
Their hope is that, in the end, residents feel more invested in their neighborhood and realize what they can do themselves, Milne said.
“Part of what we’re doing, too, is trying to help them see that things have happened in the past, and they can happen again. And it doesn’t have to be the county that does everything. So part of it is trying to empower them to be able to say, ‘Oh yeah, we’ve done neighborhood cleanups, we can do that again,’” she said. “But they also definitely need to see some action from the government as well, so they don’t feel like they’re totally on their own out there.”
