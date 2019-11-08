Plane makes emergency landing in field

NEW PARIS — The cause of a malfunction that resulted in the emergency landing of a plane near New Paris on Thursday night is still unknown.
No injuries were reported.
Officers of the Elkhart County Sheriff's Department responded to a call around 7 p.m. regarding a downed 1977 fixed-wing single-engine Cessna 152 in the area of C.R. 17 and C.R. 42 in Goshen.
The pilot, Nevin Hershberger, 25, of LaGrange, and co-pilot, Gary Sample, 63, of Goshen, were conducting a test flight of the aircraft when the plane experienced mechnical failure and there was unsuspected power loss, the sheriff's department said. Due to the power loss, the plane did not have the appropriate altitude to make a landing at nearby Goshen Municipal Airport.
Hershberger was forced to make an emergency landing in a field about 4 1/2 miles west of the airport, the report said.
The plane’s fuel tank sustained minor damage in the landing.
Both Hershberger and Sample were checked by paramedics at the scene, but no injuries were reported.
