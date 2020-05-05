GOSHEN — A total of $330,000 can be divided among four organizations that serve the county after a vote by the Elkhart County Board of Commissioners on Monday.
The board voted to appropriate the money from landfill user fees and place it in the Environmental Special Projects Fund. The money will be split among the Center for Community Justice and Horizon Education Alliance, which each receive $100,000, the Elkhart County Council on Aging, which gets $80,000, and Bashor Children’s home, which gets $50,000.
