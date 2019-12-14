ELKHART — Nine Elkhart County students are being honored with significant scholarships from the Community Foundation of Elkhart County and Lilly Endowment Inc.
Three students from Elkhart County will receive Lilly Endowment Community Scholarships entitling them to full tuition, fees and $900 a year for required books and equipment to any accredited public or private nonprofit college or university in Indiana. The selected students are: Hannah Dervin, from Fairfield High School; Araceli Martinez, from NorthWood High School; and Sarah Joy, from Concord High School.
In addition, the Community Foundation is awarding the Guy David Gundlach Memorial Scholarship to six students.
Each of the eligible high schools in Elkhart County is asked to select one nominee, evaluated based on academic performance (including grades and course load), extra-curricular and civic involvement, work experience, career goals, unusual circumstances, interview and an essay.
Commenting on the awards, Community Foundation Career Pathways Chair Rob Cripe noted that the Community Foundation administers over 100 scholarship funds.
“In our last fiscal year, the awards totaled $2.5 million to help hundreds of students from Elkhart County who are currently pursuing higher education. We are thrilled to be able to help students pursuing education that will strengthen Elkhart County and improve both their quality of life and of the community as a whole.”
Scholarship recipients for this year are Cristian De Santos Salazar, from Elkhart Central High School; Kimberly Hernandez Corona, from Elkhart Christian Academy; Kimberly Jarrell, from Elkhart Memorial High School; Hannah LaFary, from Goshen High School; Cassidy Overholt, from Northridge High School; and Elizabeth Turpin, from Jimtown High School.
Each of these students will receive $5,000 per year for four years to any accredited Indiana college or university.
The memorial scholarship is one of the many positive initiatives established from Gundlach’s gift in 2011. Since the inception of the scholarship, 43 Elkhart County students have received this $20,000 award.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.