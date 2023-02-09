Nine new Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office police officers were sworn to duty Monday. They were (from row, from left) Corrections Officer Jason Ham, Corrections Officer Terri Crump, Corrections Officer Cristina Mayberry, Corrections Officer Kayleen Rodriguez, Corrections Officer Layne Oblinger and (back row, from left) Patrol Officer Octavio Contreras, Corrections Officer Javier Aguirre, Corrections Officer Colton Nally and Corrections Officer Aiden Premore. Sheriff Jeff Siegel is in the back row on the right.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.