New corrections officers accept oaths

ELKHART — The newest corrections officers for the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office took their oaths of office during a ceremony Monday at Elkhart Superior Court 2. Judge Stephen Bowers administered the oath.
The new corrections officers are:
Brevin Miller, who graduated from Fairfield High school in June. Miller began his career with the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office on Oct. 14.
Sarah Nace, who started working with the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office as booking specialist in April 2018. She graduated in May 2016 from Ivy Tech Community College with an Associate of Applied Science and began her career as a corrections officer on Nov. 10 this year.
