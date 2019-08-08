Museum to offer workshop on caring for textiles

BRISTOL — The Elkhart County Historical Museum will offer a workshop on caring for textiles from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 17.
The workshop will be led by the museum’s Curator of Collections, Michelle Nash.
“My goal is to provide people with practical tips for handing, storing and displaying their own textile collections,” said Nash. “I think it will be interesting for participants to learn a bit about what goes into caring for textile collections at a museum but ultimately there are some easy things folks can do in their own homes to keep those collections in their best possible shape.”
Nash stated that the workshop is designed to be interactive and participants will go home with resources and tools to help them care for their own textiles.
“One activity in particular will involve making a padded hanger out of archival materials that each participant can take home with them,” said Nash, “but whether it’s grandmother’s wedding dress or a brand new quilt, there will be advice and activities designed to help participants learn how to keep those pieces safe for many generations.”
The program will take place at the Elkhart County Historical Museum, 304 W. Vistula St., and will cost $15 to register. Pre-registration is required and will close at the end of the day Aug. 13. To register, go to the Elkhart County Parks website, elkhartcountyparks.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.