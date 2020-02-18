GOSHEN — Charles D. Mumaw has announced his candidacy for the state Senate seat for District 12. He is the only Democratic candidate who filed in the race before the deadline.
Mumaw said his focus will be child food insecurity, promoting public education and listening to voters. He will seek to eliminate sales tax on feminine hygiene products and reinstate sales tax on civilian aircraft and gold.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.