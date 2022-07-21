This 2003 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows mature, oval-shaped monkeypox virions, left, and spherical immature virions, right, obtained from a sample of human skin.
Cynthia S. Goldsmith, Russell Regner / CDC via AP, file
ELKHART — One confirmed and one probable case of monkeypox have been found in Elkhart County.
Interim Health Officer Dr. Richard Hostetter told the Elkhart County Board of Health that the department was keeping an eye on two cases. The Centers for Disease Control had not given confirmation on the pending case as of Wednesday, according to Health Administrator Melanie Sizemore.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.