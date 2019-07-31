GOSHEN — Elkhart County Commissioners voted to let a prayer group set up outside courthouses in Elkhart and Goshen in August.
Courtside Ministries will have a table and volunteers stationed outside the Elkhart County Courthouse in Goshen on Wednesday and Friday mornings and outside the Elkhart County Courts Building in Elkhart on Mondays. The volunteers must abide by new rules requiring groups to stay 100 feet from the front entrance.
The county instituted a number of new rules for using courthouse property earlier this year, including a requirement that organizers submit a written request ahead of time. County officials would then weigh whether a request might interfere with the public’s ability to use the parking lot or get into and out of the building.
Commissioner Mike Yoder in February said some clarifications were requested based on complaints surrounding a religious group’s activity outside the courthouse entrance.
The same rules apply to an atheist group that more recently started setting up a table of its own outside the courthouse in Goshen, often to hand out snacks and drinks.
This is Courtside’s fifth year offering to pray for people as they go into and out of the court buildings. It’s something the Chicago-based organization does in 132 cities in 20 states, according to regional leader Tony Cargile.
He said the people who do ask for prayer could be at court to do anything from pay a bill to face sentencing. He said the organization isn’t affiliated with any particular church and that volunteers represent multiple denominations.
