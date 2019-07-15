Man passed out with needle in his arm on Toll Road

ELKHART — When a state trooper stopped on the Indiana Toll Road to help what he thought was a disabled motorist he instead discovered various drugs, 26 syringes and a passed out driver, according to Indiana State Police.
Around 11:20 p.m. on Friday, Trooper Nikolos Anderson stopped alongside a black Ford Fusion on sitting on the right shoulder of the Indiana Toll Road near the 89.8 mile marker of the westbound lanes. As Anderson approached, he saw that the driver appeared to be sleeping. The trooper then noticed a syringe cap in the center of the console and a syringe still stuck in the left forearm of the driver.
During a subsequent search of the vehicle, Anderson located 34 packets of suspected fentanyl, 26 syringes, eight pills preliminarily identified as methadone and two packets of suspected Suboxone.
The driver, Lance Leffler, 38, of Conway, Arkansas, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of a controlled substance, possession of a syringe and possession of a legend drug, and was taken to Elkhart County Jail.
Anderson was assisted by Deputy Justin Scott of the Elkhart County Sheriffs Office and Indiana State Trooper Matthew Henson.
