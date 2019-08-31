Man charged in death of fellow inmate

BUNKER HILL — A Miami Correctional Facility inmate has been charged with the murder of Lannie Morgan, an inmate convicted in Elkhart County.
Morgan, 70, was found unresponsive in his cell around 9:40 a.m. on June 10. An ambulance was called, but he died before reaching a Dukes Memorial Hospital in Peru, according to information from Sgt. Tony Slocum, spokesman for the Indiana State Police Peru District.
A subsequent autopsy revealed that Morgan’s cause of death was asphyxia due to smothering/occlusion of the nasal/oral cavities. The manner of death was homicide.
During the course of the investigation, probable cause was developed for a an arrest warrant to be issued for prison inmate Phillip Sadler, 53. The warrant alleged a single charge for murder. Sadler resided in the same cell house as Morgan, but he was not Morgan’s roommate.
Morgan, of South Bend, had been incarcerated in the Indiana Department of Corrections facility since he began serving a 30-year sentence in December 2011. He had pleaded guilty to two counts of child molesting, a Class A felony, and one count of incest, a Class B felony, in Elkhart County Superior Court 3.
