Lutes Farm honored as Hoosier Homestead

INDIANAPOLIS — The Lutes Family Farm of Elkhart County was honored by state Sen. Blake Doriot, R-Syracuse, and state Rep. Curt Nisly, R-Milford, at the Hoosier Homestead Award Ceremony at the Indiana State Fair.
They were awarded with the Centennial award, which is awarded by the Hoosier Homestead Award Program to farms that have been owned by the same family for 100 years, and consist of more than 220 acres or produce more than $1,000 wirth of agricultural products per year, according to the news release.
“Indiana is the eighth largest agriculture exporter in the nation, and it’s because of family farms, like the Lutes farm, that our state remains a leader in this industry,” Doriot said. “Operating a farm since 1910 is a remarkable accomplishment.”
“Farming is woven into the fabric of Indiana’s history and continues to be a vital part of our state’s economy,” Nisly said. “Local, family-owned operations like this help keep that tradition alive while supporting our communities and state."
The Hoosier Homestead Award Program honors families that have made significant contributions to Indiana agriculture. The program, instituted in 1976, recognizes the impact these family farms have made to the economic, cultural and social advancements of Indiana. In the past 40 years, more than 5,500 farms have received the honor.
Two Hoosier Homestead award ceremonies are held each year – one at the Statehouse in March and one at the State Fair in August.
To learn more about the program or to apply for a Hoosier Homestead award, visit www.in.gov/isda/2337.htm.
