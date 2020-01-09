ELKHART — A new umbrella organization to improve the handling of local disasters is ready for action.
The Elkhart County Community Organizations Active in Disaster, or COAD, will “streamline service delivery by bringing together all of the agencies that provide disaster relief services,” Elkhart County Emergency Management director Jennifer Tobey said in March when she announced that such an organization was under way.
Now, COAD is less than a week away from its real launch, after months of work behind the scenes.
According to its chairperson, Christine Schaubert, an executive committee has been putting the necessary structures in place for 26 organizations in the COAD to launch their collaboration. That includes creating bylaws and electing a leadership team.
“And we’re working consistently with the Emergency Management agency to make sure that everything we’re doing is very compatible with working seamlessly with them when they need us,” Schaubert said.
Situations in which the COAD could be needed include floods such as the one that hit Michiana in early 2018. Had the COAD been around, its role would include managing donations and volunteers, receiving and distributing goods, sharing information and reducing the duplication of efforts.
What happened two years ago, Schaubert said, was that some areas had more resources thrown their way than they needed, while other areas were overlooked.
But the idea for organizing a COAD is older than the historic flood.
“This actually started back in 2007 with the Nappanee tornadoes,” Tobey said.
After that crisis, the Northern Indiana Tornado Recovery Organization was formed, but it did not exist for long, she said. The 2018 flood then was final straw that showed just how important it for the county to be ready for these events.
“We’ve shown, with the different types of emergencies that we’ve had around Elkhart County just in the last 20 years, that there’s a need for this,” Tobey said.
And now it’s here. The COAD’s first official meeting for all its members takes place at 8 a.m. Tuesday at the United Way of Elkhart and LaGrange Counties, 601 C.R. 17.
“That will start our official process,” Schaubert said.
After that, the umbrella organization will meet every two months at the same location. And having the COAD up and running will make a difference, though Schaubert hopes it won’t be needed.
“Instead of everybody working independently to try to throw their resources at the needs that they see, the COAD will be there, basically as an organizational platform for these organizations to know where the greatest need is at that time,” she said. “Our goal is to serve the greatest number of people in the shortest amount of time.”
It will be up to the county’s Emergency Management to activate the COAD when there is a crisis that requires more resources than what the county can offer alone, Schaubert said.
The non-governmental organization essentially becomes a tool that is available for the local government to make the best use of private donations and citizens who want to help.
At the meeting Tuesday, member organizations will discuss how they could have worked together to accomplish more during the 2018 flood if COAD had existed. The hope is that having that discussion now will make it easy to turn words into action if something similar happens again.
The 26 organizations under the COAD umbrella include humanitarian groups, several churches, local government organizations, a law firm and the NPR member station WVPE. The executive committee consists of five individuals. Vice chairperson Brad Hunsberger is Lacasa Inc.’s vice president of real estate development. Schaubert is involved in Hope Animal-Assisted Crisis Response and Indiana Search and Response Team.
Indiana has about 20 COADs. Before the creation of the Elkhart County COAD, the nearest organization of its kind was in Noble County.
I have difficulty understanding why an organization like this is needed. It is the job of the Emergency Management team to activate and direct the resources of the community during an emergency. This seems like adding an unnecessary layer to the emergency response system.
I would invite you to attend the meeting on January 14th and speak with the various individuals who have made the decision to join the COAD.
