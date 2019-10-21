All eight marching bands in Elkhart County will march on to the semi-state competition.
Marching bands from Concord, Goshen, Elkhart Central, Elkhart Memorial, Northridge, NorthWood, Jimtown, and Fairfield have earned a spot in the Indiana State School Music Association semi-state competition on Nov. 2 by placing top 10 in their class at the regional competition sites over the weekend.
For Class A, Concord Marching Minutemen and the Goshen Crimson Marching Band both earned gold ratings, with an award of distinction for general effect.
Concord is the largest band with 263 members. This year, their show is called “Come Out and Play.”
The Goshen Crimson Marching Band is composed of 192 members. The band’s 2019 show is entitled “Common Ground.”
In Class B, the Elkhart Central Blazer Brigade and Elkhart Memorial Crimson Charger both earned silver ratings while the Northridge Raider Band earned gold.
There are 114 members in the Blazer Brigade this year. The band’s show is called “One of a Kind.” The Memorial Crimson Charger Command has 99 members. The band’s 2019 show is titled “The Heist.” Northridge Raider Band is composed of 115 members. The show this year is called “Puzzle Pieces.”
Moving on to Class C, NorthWood Red Regiment earned a gold rating, with an award of distinction for general effect, visual and music. Jimtown Marching Jimmies earned a gold rating.
NorthWood is composed of 93 members. The show is titled “A Few of My Favorite Things.” Jimtown has 92 members and the band’s show is called “Moving Mountains.”
Lastly, Fairfield Marching Pride earned a gold rating for Class D, with an award of distinction in general effect, visual and music.
The band has 60 members and its show this year is called “SCREENS.”
The eight bands will travel to schools in central Indiana on Nov. 2 for the semi-state competition for a chance to earn a spot for the state title at the Lucas Oil Stadium.
Concord and Goshen will perform in semi-state at Ben Davis High School with Concord performing at 6:15 p.m. and Goshen at 5:45 p.m.
Elkhart Memorial, Central and Northridge will each perform at Pike High school with Memorial performing at 6:30 p.m., Central at 4:30 p.m. and Northridge at 5:45 p.m.
NorthWood and Jimtown will head to Decatur Central High School with NorthWood performing at 6:30 p.m. and Jimtown at 2:45 p.m.
Fairfield goes to Franklin Community High School where it will perform at 5:15 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.