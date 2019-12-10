Lippert hands off volunteer service effort to foundation

ELKHART — A fast-growing volunteer service program launched by Lippert Components Inc. is making a move to Community Foundation of Elkhart County.
Acts of Service started in 2017 as part of LCI’s philanthropic effort to inspire team members to volunteer in their communities. It has since grown to include other businesses in the South Bend-Elkhart region, inspiring half a million hours of volunteerism.
In a ceremony Monday, organizers announced they had handed over coordination of the program to the foundation effective Dec. 2.
In the first year of the program, Chief Executive Officer Jason Lippert challenged those who worked for his company to give back to their communities by volunteering 100,000 hours in the first year of Acts of Service.
Employees succeeded – then doubled that amount in the second year.
Since then, 34 other businesses have joined LCI in encouraging their employees to give volunteer time to non-profits across the region. More than 100 not-for-profit organizations have become part of the network of recipients, and hundreds more have been the recipients of projects ranging from remodeling to clean-up by teams of volunteers.
Since its inception, more than 500,000 hours have been given back to local communities via Acts of Service. LCI is handing off the program and its coordination to the Community Foundation of Elkhart County to ensure its ongoing growth.
“We’re extremely proud of the initiative we’ve started for our community, and the fact that we’ve inspired so many other companies to start their own service-hour initiatives to help the community is amazing, and is one of our biggest accomplishments as a company to date,” Lippert said.
LCI is a leading manufacturer of highly engineered components for the mobile and leisure transportation industries.
“At the end of the day, I get most excited about leaving lasting marks that will improve our communities for generations to come, and Acts of Service is certainly one of them,” Lippert said. “We know the service is in great hands, and we’re excited to see it continue to flourish through the support of the Community Foundation of Elkhart County.”
Foundation President Pete McCown said he and his team are pleased to receive the gift of this successful program.
“During the holiday season, people think a lot about giving,” McCown said. “Acts of Service has made giving back to our community a year-round activity as people give of their time. As we try to inspire generosity and open doors for people and agencies in our community, we are thrilled that Lippert Components is entrusting us with sustaining this great program.”
Michilah Grimes, director of Corporate and Community Impact at LCI, said Acts of Service has been a labor of love.
“To see this vision become a reality and to see the impact and support of our community has been humbling,” Grimes said. “It’s been an honor to spearhead the philanthropic initiatives through Acts of Service. LCI would like to thank the countless individuals and businesses who’ve helped grow Acts of Service.”
The website www.ActsOfService.com and its accompanying mobile app will remain the key resources for agencies to apply for assistance and to log volunteer hours.
More information is available at marcom@lci1.com or marshall@inspiringgood.org.
