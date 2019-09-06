GOSHEN — Using leftover money in a tax-capture district to pay down debt from wastewater system improvements could save Millersburg residents from the need for a significant rate increase.
The Elkhart County Redevelopment Commission voted Thursday to direct $97,550 from the Millersburg II Tax Increment Finance District toward what the town still owes for the system improvements made about six years ago. The Elkhart County Commissioners approved the same appropriation Tuesday, after hearing that it would help keep the town’s expenses down.
The town’s total remaining balance for its share of the project is $151,514, according to Redevelopment Program Coordinator Natasha Kauffmann. The improvements were meant to help increase the plant’s capacity, improve efficiency and reduce energy usage.
The town had agreed to cover up to a quarter of the $440,000 cost for the wastewater treatment plant improvement project. The remainder would come from two TIFs overseen by the county, which pre-date the town’s creation of its own redevelopment commission who can manage its own TIFs.
The county RDC voted in spring to close out the Millersburg II TIF at the end of this year, with $127,000 still in the fund. The TIF was created in 2007 and used to pay for two sewer expansions and a water project.
The county asked Millersburg town officials what they would like to do with the leftover money. Options included putting up wayfinding signs or having an economic development plan drawn up, but the town instead asked for help paying down its project debt.
Kauffmann told the county RDC that it was a reasonable request, since the small geographic area of the TIF limits what the money could be used for. There would be enough left over after the $97,550 payment to cover legal fees associated with the TIF closeout while possibly funding another small project before the end of the year.
She also noted that, according to exchanges with the town manager, Millersburg residents could face a 31.7 percent sewer rate increase if the debt isn’t paid off in a timely fashion. If the debt is paid off now, they would likely have to raise their rates for the coming year by only 10 percent, to cover other associated costs.
